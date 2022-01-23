Lady Gaga's dad blasts 'mixed messages' on COVID
Joe Germanotta, owner of 'Joanne Trattoria,' discusses the impact of COVID-19 rhetoric on small business on 'Fox News Live.'
Jewish leaders throughout the U.S. are calling for a strong turnout at this weekend’s worship services as a statement of defiance against antisemitic acts.
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson first crossed paths in 1999, a source tells PEOPLE
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday said he is planning to reinstitute a modified plainclothes anti-gun unit after a police officer was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call in Harlem.Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" about steps Adams is taking to make the city "more safe immediately," the mayor said the Big Apple is going to restore a "newer version" of a modified plainclothes anti-tun unit."I talked...
‘The Department [of Health] is committed to upholding all laws, including the ban on vaccine mandates for government employees,’ says press secretary.
After keeping her son Ever’s face off social media for over a year, actress Lea Michele gave fans a peek at the adorable tot as she wished her husband Zandy Reich a happy birthday on Instagram.
"Home Town" star Erin Napier reflected on her life after surgery. Her post about mental and physical health gives fans a new appreciation for her transparency.
“It had to be divine intervention.”
The Republican former president said his endorsement of Gov. Mike Dunleavy would be nullified if the Republican governor supported the re-election of U.S. Sen Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican.
The NBA Hall of Famer's season tickets at his alma mater have been suspended after he refused to comply with the school's mask mandate
While the general consensus is that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughters look more like their papa, Rumer Willis’ new no-makeup selfie is giving us more Demi than Bruce vibes. On Jan 22, Rumer posted a photo of herself with a simple caption of the face exhaling emojis. While we’re loving her effortlessly chic, no-makeup […]
From being "definitely straight" to having "non-binary sex," the 'Sex and City/And Just Like That's Miranda has a long romantic history–and all of it is valid.
Law enforcement seized 20 firearm, about 5,000 rounds of ammunition and numerous high-capacity magazines from a Ravenna Township home on Friday.
Police arrested a Georgia pastor and charged him with false imprisonment after officials allegedly found eight people locked inside his basement.The pastor has disputed the charges.The Griffin Police Department said in a news release on Jan. 18 that Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, and his wife, Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, were running an "unlicensed group home" at the house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance."An...
To celebrate Zooey Deschanel's 42nd birthday, Jonathan Scott pulled out all the stops to create an intimate birthday dinner.
Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about what filming the movie was like, revealing she found working with Jonah Hill "really, really hard."
"I've never asked them, 'How should I perform this scene?'" the 29-year-old told People of his famous parents' involvement in his acting career.
You could say the whole thing was..."just like magic."View Entire Post ›
Criticism from the "Outnumbered" panel comes a day after the pop star postponed her Las Vegas residency
Grab your blankets and crank up the heat, South Florida — a blast of arctic air is headed our way. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected to roll in starting late Sunday night. Broward and Palm Beach residents could see overnight temperatures dip to the low 40s. Wind chills could drop into the 30s, forecasters said. A frost advisory has been issued for inland Palm Beach County ...