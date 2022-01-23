Lady Gaga's dad blasts 'mixed messages' on COVID

The Hill

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday said he is planning to reinstitute a modified plainclothes anti-gun unit after a police officer was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call in Harlem.Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" about steps Adams is taking to make the city "more safe immediately," the mayor said the Big Apple is going to restore a "newer version" of a modified plainclothes anti-tun unit."I talked...