Lady Gaga's dogs returned unharmed

Andrew Blankstein and Dennis Romero and Diana Dasrath
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES — Lady Gaga's stolen dogs were turned in unharmed Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A woman brought the dogs into the LAPD's Olympic station in Koreatown on Friday night, police confirmed. The Associated Press first reported their return.

Image: Lady Gaga dog Koji (zz / KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx file)
Police said the investigation was ongoing. They have not said whether the dogs were specifically targeted or it was a crime of opportunity. The woman's relationship to the pets was not revealed.

The dogs were turned over to Gaga's team Friday night, authorities said.

The French bulldogs were taken in a violent robbery in Hollywood Wednesday night, in which the singer's 30-year-old dog walker was shot and the French bulldogs were taken.

Ryan Fischer "was the victim of a horrible, violent crime on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles," his family said in a statement Friday.

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the family said. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan."

On Friday, Gaga repeated that she was offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she said on Instagram.

The dogs names are Koji and Gustav. Gaga was away from her pets for a film project.

