Lady Gaga's father calls shooting and dognapping a 'disgusting act'

1 / 2

Lady Gaga's father calls shooting and dognapping a 'disgusting act'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wilson Wong and Diana Dasrath
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, is speaking out over the theft of the pop star’s two French bulldogs after an armed man shot and struck the singer’s dog walker Wednesday evening.

Germanotta told NBC News on Friday that “the whole family is devastated” after the "unexpected loss."

"It's a disgusting act," he said. “If (the thieves) are listening, please don’t hurt those dogs and please return them. They haven’t done anything wrong.”

Related: The person walking the dogs was also shot, TODAY confirmed.

When asked how Gaga was coping while she was away filming in Rome, Germanotta said, “It makes it even more difficult.”

He said that the dog walker, who was not publicly identified by authorities, was “out of intensive care” and that he was “going to be OK.”

A family member identified the shooting victim as Ryan Fischer, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles police said Thursday that a 30-year-old man was walking three of Gaga’s dogs when an unknown male shot him about 9:40 p.m. local time in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The dog walker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was stable Thursday evening, police said.

Authorities in the police department's robbery-homicide division are searching for the shooter, who they said used a semiautomatic gun and sped from the scene with two of the three dogs in a white Nissan Altima. The third dog is safe. Video from the scene shows an officer holding the black French bulldog in a blanket and putting it inside a police car, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is offering $500,000 for the return of the two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, “no questions asked,” according to two sources close to the Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist.

“Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward," the sources said.

Germanotta reiterated his pleas to the suspects.

"Please don't hurt those animals. Let them go," he said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee: Vaccines stolen, given to children in 1 county

    Tennessee's top health officials revealed Friday the state has requested federal law enforcement to investigate alleged theft of coronavirus vaccine doses in the state's most populous county, and also announced that a volunteer improperly vaccinated two children despite the shot not being cleared for young minors. The details come after the state previously announced that roughly 2,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been wasted in Shelby County over the past month due to miscommunication and insufficient record-keeping inside the local health department. The county had also built up nearly 30,000 excessive vaccine doses in its inventory.

  • Why LivePerson Stock Soared Today

    Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) have soared today, up by 15% as of 2:45 p.m. EST, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 29% to $102.1 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $99.2 million. The technology company, which specializes in conversational commerce software, said that it inked 128 new contracts during the quarter, including 10 deals worth over $1 million.

  • Lady Gaga's Dogs Were Stolen: See Photos of the Singer's French Bulldogs Asia, Koji and Gustav

    The pups were the target of a dangerous robbery in L.A. on Feb. 24

  • Is Netflix Stock A Buy As The Streamer Racks Up Award Nominations?

    Internet television network Netflix has taken a commanding lead in the streaming video market and investors have bid up the company's stock as a result. But is Netflix stock a buy right now?

  • Police: Notorious Haiti gang leader shot dead after prison escape

    A notorious Haiti gang leader who escaped from a Haitian prison along with hundreds of other inmates in a spectacular jail break Thursday in which several prisoners were killed, is dead.

  • Ford's European Production Halt to Have a Large Impact

    The need for these chips has boomed in recent years, coinciding with an explosion in automotive technology, driveline components, and interior infotainment systems. The chip shortage is about to hit Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) European operations in a big way. More specifically, the chip shortage will force Ford's factory in Saarlouis, Germany to halt production for five weeks.

  • DaBaby knocked man’s tooth out in ‘unprovoked attack,’ lawsuit says

    The owner of a California rental home says the Charlotte rapper also had dozens of people over to shoot a video

  • These 2 Old-School Nasdaq Stocks Flew High on Friday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got some much-needed relief on Friday, with the market benchmark finally regaining a little bit of ground after a brutal sell-off that lasted much of the week. As of 2:30 p.m. EST, the Nasdaq was still up about half a percent, although that was well below where it had been at its highs. Many investors think of the Nasdaq as being synonymous with technology stocks, and it's definitely true that many of the companies with the most weight and influence in the Nasdaq do indeed have ties to tech.

  • WFP: Security protocols, leaks a focus of Congo probe

    A U.N. investigation into the attack on a humanitarian convoy in Congo that killed the Italian ambassador, his bodyguard and driver will look into whether the long-planned mission's security protocols were followed and whether information might have leaked to the unknown gunmen involved in the ambush. The deputy communications director of the World Food Program, Greg Barrow, told an online briefing Friday that the Feb. 22 mission to bring Ambassador Luca Attanasio to a WFP school feeding program in eastern Congo had been in the works since 2020. Attanasio, his security escort, Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci, and the WFP’s Congolese driver Moustapha Milambo were killed Monday when an armed group stopped them and ordered them out of their cars.

  • Dramatic Video Appears to Show Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Getting Shot During Theft of French Bulldogs

    While the man lays on the ground after apparently being shot, one of the dogs he was walking comes to his side

  • Sabres injuries mount; Skinner's status remains uncertain

    The Buffalo Sabres enter the weekend dealing with injuries to two key players and uncertainty as to whether coach Ralph Krueger is going to end the benching of high-priced forward Jeff Skinner. Starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least both games of Buffalo’s weekend series against the Philadelphia Flyers due to a lower body injury. Captain Jack Eichel is considered day to day after a lower-body injury made him a last-minute scratch before Buffalo’s 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

  • ONE Championship 129 results: 16-year-old Victoria Lee submits Sunisa Srisen in pro debut

    Victoria Lee made good on her pro debut when she submitted Sunisa Srisen in the second round at ONE Championship 129.

  • Yella Beezy Allegedly Had 5 Guns in His Vehicle During Arrest in Texas

    The “Bacc at It Again” rapper is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for the guns found in his vehicle during a police search.

  • Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

    Under the new rule, members who attempt to bring firearms to the floor could be fined

  • Highlights of the COVID-19 relief bill advancing in Congress

    The House is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package late Friday that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses. Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic. Democrats and President Joe Biden counter that a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful recovery from the pandemic.

  • Lady Gaga Is "Devastated and Sickened" in the Wake of Her Dog Walker Being Shot

    Gaga's French bulldogs, Gustavo and Koji, are still missing.

  • Jeep Wrangler Half-Door Option Available to Order, Starts at $2350

    If you're shopping for a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, you can now pay more to get less. Less door, anyway, which some people think means more fun.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • They were stopped for speeding in the Keys. Then police smelled something fishy

    Two commercial fisherman from the mainland were jailed Thursday after police said they were caught in the Keys with a haul of illegal seafood that started with 100 undersized wrung lobster tails.

  • Girl, 11, finds parents dead in Missouri home. Both had Covid-19.

    Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home in the St. Louis area.