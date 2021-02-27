Lady Gaga's French bulldogs recovered after being stolen during shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Ormseth, Kevin Rector
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MALIBU, CA --AUGUST 23, 2018 -- Pop star and Emmy Award-winning actress, Lady Gaga, is photographed in advance of her new film, &quot;A Star is Born,&quot; in Malibu, CA., Aug. 23, 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Two dogs owned by Lady Gaga, shown in 2018, were turned in to the police Friday evening after being stolen Wednesday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Police have recovered two French bulldogs owned by Lady Gaga that were stolen at gunpoint by two men who shot the music superstar's dog walker in the chest Wednesday night, a police official said.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who leads the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division, confirmed Friday that the dogs "have been located and are safe."

At 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, two men leaped out of a white sedan in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood and demanded that Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, hand over the musician's three French bulldogs. As Fischer struggled with the robbers, one of them shot him once in the chest. They grabbed two of the three dogs and sped off in the sedan, described by the police as a Nissan Altima.

Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return, no questions asked. Fischer was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear how the police came into possession of the dogs Friday.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Shot, Her Dogs Stolen In Hollywood

    "The whole family is upset," the singer's father said.

  • Video Shows Lady Gaga Dog Walker's Desperate Struggle During Attack

    The suspects escaped after shooting the dog walker and taking two of the singer's dogs.

  • IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

    A woman who ran away from London as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her bid Friday to return to the U.K. to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. Begum's lawyers appealed,, saying her right to a fair hearing was harmed by the obstacles of pursuing her case from the camp.

  • Virtual work parties: the good, the bad and the plain peculiar

    Companies are turning to events organisers to create virtual social events for staff. After almost a year of doing her job from home, fintech worker Catharina Gehrke was finally able to get some proper office gossip in the virtual bathroom and smoking area at her company's online Christmas party. The event she attended included a (virtual) taxi ride and dance floor, a Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, a cocktail-making class, plus (real) food and drink hampers delivered to the 200 party people - the staff stuck at home.

  • Family of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Offers Update on His Recovery After Shooting

    Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot walking her French bulldogs, who were stolen during the attack. Now, his family is speaking out about his recovery.

  • Review: Mexico's 'I'm No Longer Here' spans the gap between alienation and connection

    Fernando Frias de la Parra's 'I'm No Longer Here' follows a young man from Northern Mexico to New York City, and is Mexico's entry for this year's international feature Oscar.

  • LA firefighters rely on ax, luck to free Woods from crash

    With short, sure strokes of a flathead ax, firefighter Cole Gomoll methodically chopped along the edge of the SUV’s broken windshield as golf icon Tiger Woods — tangled up in his seatbelt and covered in a sheet to avoid shards of glass — waited in shock inside the mangled wreck. When Gomoll had cut a long, continuous line to the end of the glass, he and another Los Angeles County firefighter peeled back the windshield. It would be hours before the news broke around the world but for Gomoll and the other nine members of Fire Station 106 in Rolling Hills Estates, California, Tuesday’s call — initially reported as a traffic collision with a person trapped — lasted just 12 minutes.

  • Tx. Wife Who Pleaded on TV for Info About Husband's Killing Is Now Charged in Case

    In December, Jennifer Faith looked plaintively at photographs of her deceased husband as she told a local TV station how she hoped his killer would soon be caught

  • Runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain, top court says

    A UK-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship, because she poses a security risk, Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday. Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two school friends. While there, she married an Islamic State fighter.

  • Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Was Shot Four Times and Her French Bulldogs Were Stolen

    ‘TMZ’ says he is expected to recover, while Gaga is offering $500,000 for her dogs back.

  • Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

    Under the new rule, members who attempt to bring firearms to the floor could be fined

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'This battle is not won yet,' says Jonathan Van-Tam after cases increase in parts of UK

    Teachers, police and BAME will not get vaccine priority Analysis: Queen shows personal commitment in a time of crisis Merkel refuses Oxford jab amid calls to 'lead by example' Age remains the key factor that determines each person’s level of risk Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Coronavirus cases are rising in parts of the UK showing that "this battle is not won," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said. Prof Van-Tam, speaking at a Downing St briefing, said some parts of England were "burning quite hot" with new cases, including in the Midlands and, increasingly, the west coast of England. "This is not a good sign and reinforces the fact that I'm afraid this battle at the moment is not won." Prof Van-Tam said there were some worrying signs that people who had received a vaccine were breaking lockdown rules. "This is all going very well but there are some worry signs that people are relaxing and taking their foot off the brake at exactly the wrong time. "Do not wreck this now, it is too early to relax, we are so close." Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the rate of cases in England was down to one in 145 people but the decline was "slowing". Follow the latest updates below.

  • At conservative conference, Trump is still the golden boy

    A conference dedicated to the future of the conservative movement turned into an ode to Donald Trump on Friday as speakers declared their fealty to the former president and attendees posed for selfies with a golden statue of his likeness. As the Republican Party grapples with deep divisions over the extent to which they should embrace Trump after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress, those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference made clear they are not ready to move on from the former president — or from his baseless charges that the November election was rigged against him. “Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, one of several potential 2024 presidential contenders who spoke at the event, being held this year in Orlando to bypass COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Wanted: more manufacturing space for vaccine push

    The number of available COVID-19 vaccine doses is steadily rising around the world.But a shortage of physical space that meets standards for pharmaceutical manufacturing is a becoming a bottleneck.That's according to drugmakers, construction experts and officials involved in the U.S. vaccine program.The production of raw materials, vaccine formulation and vial filling requires special "clean rooms".They need features like air cleaners, sterile water and sterilizing steam.Moderna this week announced plans to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity.But said it will be a year before that can add to its production.With vaccines needed for billions of people, drugmakers have even had to turn to rivals for help in churning out doses.And the emergence of new variants is likely to increase the strain.Many are counting on the authorization of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine this week.Longer term, tackling COVID-19 may require annual shots to protect against new virus mutations, similar to the flu.Building new facilities and even expanding existing sites has typically taken years. During the pandemic, some projects have reportedly been completed in as little as 6-to-10 months.Emergent BioSolutions, which is making J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines for the US, says it cannot add any more equipment to facilities dedicated to those vaccines.Some firms are purchasing and repurposing existing plants to sidestep construction. Pfizer-partner BioNTech bought a German facility from Novartis in September.

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.