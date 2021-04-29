Lady Gaga's suspected dognappers arrested — including woman who returned pups to police

Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the Lady Gaga dognapping incident that left her dog walker Ryan Fischer seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the chest in February, the LAPD confirmed to EW.

A law enforcement representative reported that James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were arrested on April 27 for their alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting, and are facing robbery and attempted murder charges. It is believed the singer wasn't targeted, instead, the motivation behind the theft was the value of the French bulldog breed which are often stolen and resold. The trio is described by law enforcement as "gang members from Los Angeles."

Others who were allegedly also involved and taken into police custody are Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, both of whom are charged with being accessory to the attempted murder after the original crime. McBride brought the dogs to the LAPD Olympic Station two days after the crime claiming she had found them. The LAPD originally said the woman who returned the dogs appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated with" the robbery.

Gaga offered a half-million-dollar reward for the safe return of her beloved pups Koji and Gustav. It is unclear if McBride was initially given any reward money.

Fischer, who is still recovering from his injuries, was approached by two people while walking the dogs at night in Hollywood on Feb. 24. He was shot and two of the three dogs were stolen. The "Chromatica" singer was in Rome during the violent incident filming Ridley Scott's upcoming Gucci murder drama.

