'Lady of Guadalupe' avoids tough truths about the Catholic Church and Indigenous genocide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Janzen, Assistant Professor of Spanish and Comparative Literature, University of South Carolina
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">The 2020 film is the latest of many movie takes on this Catholic miracle story.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.facebook.com/pg/ladyofguadalupemovie/photos/?ref=page_internal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@ladyofguadalupemovie via Facebook">@ladyofguadalupemovie via Facebook</a></span>
The 2020 film is the latest of many movie takes on this Catholic miracle story. @ladyofguadalupemovie via Facebook

The film “Lady of Guadalupe,” first released in 2020 and now available on many streaming services, mixes a fictional retelling of the 16th-century appearance of the Virgin Mary to a Mexican peasant named Juan Diego with the tale of a wholly fictional 21st-century reporter named Juan working on a story about miracles involving the Lady of Guadalupe.

As a researcher of religion, I’m interested in how religious history gets incorporated into contemporary faith and movies. It reminds me of the documentaries I watched as a child about the history of my own religious community: Mennonites who emigrated from Ukraine to Canada.

Religious communities, like the Mennonites and Mormons I have studied, can act in ways that may perplex people. As I contend in my forthcoming book about religion and film in Mexico, when films use religious symbols, experiences or figures, they make larger historical and social commentary. In Mexico, that often involves presenting critical views of Catholic priests as a way to comment on Mexican political leaders.

As I watched “Lady of Guadalupe,” I was curious to see how it might handle Catholicism’s role in the colonial period. Unfortunately, that aspect of the movie leaves a lot to be desired. Although it portrays the story of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a broad audience, ultimately this film sanitizes the real-life brutality of the Church toward Indigenous peoples in the 16th century.

The Virgin of Guadalupe in film history

Many filmmakers have been drawn to the story of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which is one of the earliest and most enduring Catholic miracle stories in the Americas. Juan Diego is said to have experienced a vision in 1531 of the Virgin Mary in Tepeyac, an area that is today the northern part of Mexico City.

When his bishop demanded proof of the apparition, it is believed the Virgin again appeared to Juan Diego and told him about a place where he could pick some roses to bring back to the bishop. It’s said that when the bishop looked at the roses, the Virgin appeared to him as well. The Catholic Church confirmed this miracle when it canonized Juan Diego in 2002, making him Mexico’s first Indigenous saint.

Over the five centuries since the report of Juan Diego’s vision, the Virgin of Guadalupe has come to be credited with many other miracles. In the fight for Mexican independence, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo used her images on his banners, uniting Mexicans in their fight against Spain.

Since then the Virgin of Guadalupe has been a hugely important national symbol. So it’s no surprise that many filmmakers would be drawn to this story. One of the earliest known film versions of this story, “La Virgen de Guadalupe” or the “Virgin of Guadalupe,” appeared in 1976, and more than a dozen have appeared since.

A man dressed as Miguel Hidalgo performs with an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the beginning of the &#39;Relief for Peace with Justice and Dignity&#39; caravan in Mexico City on June 4, 2011.
A 2011 movement in Mexico against drug trade violence and crime evoked the legacies of two powerful figures in the country’s history: independence fighter and priest Miguel Hidalgo, and the apparition of the Virgin of of Guadalupe. Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty

Film scholar and priest Antonio D. Sison has identified two common themes in these films. The stories center either how priests used the Virgin to further their attempts to convert Indigenous people to Catholicism, or on the supernatural aspects of her unexpected appearance to Juan Diego.

Sanitizing history, simplifying the present

I argue that this recent film about the Lady of Guadalupe falls into the first of these categories. But the film avoids uncomfortable truths.

In terms of the historical record, the film simplifies the role of the Catholic Church in Spain’s brutal colonization of Mexico’s Indigenous peoples in the 16th century. When it portrays the colonial period, it shows priests using the apparition of the Virgin Mary to an Indigenous man as a way to encourage conversions to Catholicism. But it leaves out the ways in which the Spanish colonizers destroyed symbols of Indigenous religions, killed local political leaders and forcibly kidnapped children and converted them to Christianity.

Instead, the film offers a few brief scenes of one-on-one interpersonal violence that do nothing to convey the complete genocidal decimation of cultures and traditions that took place during the colonial period.

Pedro Brenner, the producer of “Lady of Guadalupe,” has asserted that the film offers “a guide to better understand what it means to be Latino in the modern day,” while some Catholic critics believe “Lady of Guadalupe” inspires religious devotion. But in my view both are overly simplistic. Being Latino in the United States is not exclusively related to Mexico, nor to Catholicism, and focusing solely on the role of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Latino identity is inaccurate. Moreover, the film inspires a sentimental view of the past.

[This week in religion, a global roundup each Thursday. Sign up.]

Comparison with other films

The Ecuadorian director Santiago Parras’ 2006 film “Guadalupe” provides an important comparison to 2020’s “Lady of Guadalupe” in how well it handles historical accuracy and historical truths.

Released to commemorate the 475th anniversary of the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe to Juan Diego, the film juxtaposes the story of two archaeologists who attempted to uncover the truth behind the Virgin’s miraculous appearance. In doing so, it combines both scholarship and religious devotion.

For example, when the the Virgin appears before Juan, she speaks in Nahua, an Indigenous language spoken by people living in what is now Mexico City, including the Aztecs. This reflects one of the details of the actual miracle story: that the Virgin appeared to Juan Diego as an Aztec princess.

“Guadalupe” is not a perfect film. But its emphasis on scholarly inquiry and attempts to use original source material more effectively combine religious devotion and scholarship than “Lady of Guadalupe,” which relies too heavily as a film on a selectively edited vision of the past. In my estimation, this absence of critical engagement with the account of the Virgin’s appearance does not do justice to religious devotion.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Rebecca Janzen, University of South Carolina.

Read more:

Rebecca Janzen does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • Salvadoran woman freed from jail after 30-year abortion sentence

    A Salvadoran woman who had served nearly a third of her 30-year prison sentence on charges of terminating her pregnancy and violating El Salvador's harsh abortion ban was released on Monday, activists said. Sara Rogel was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding injuries caused by what she said was a fall while carrying out chores at home. Then a 22-year-old student, Rogel was prosecuted and sentenced for killing her unborn daughter.

  • Michelle Zauner's memoir Crying In H-Mart is being turned into a movie

    Michelle Zauner’s had a huge year. Not only did she finally become “Jimmy Fallon Big,” but her debut memoir, Crying In H-Mart, became a New York Times Best Seller. Today, Zauner revealed some more major news: Crying In H-Mart is set to become a movie. MGM’s Orion Pictures acquired the rights to the adaptation. It’ll be produced by Stacey Sher—who’s produced major films like Matilda, Erin Brockovich, and Django Unchained—and South Korean filmmaker Jason Kim (Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury). Ja

  • Rick Warren retiring as lead pastor at California megachurch

    Megachurch pastor Rick Warren has announced his retirement after 42 years of leading Saddleback Church in Southern California. The well-known evangelical pastor and best-selling author told his congregation on Sunday that the search is not the end but the “beginning of the beginning,” The Orange County Register reported Monday. Warren, 67, said he will continue to serve as lead pastor until a successor is in place.

  • Afghan troops suffer 'shockingly high' casualties as violence mounts

    At least 150 Afghan troops have been killed or injured in the last 24 hours in a surge of attacks by Taliban militants as foreign forces withdraw, senior government officials said on Monday. The Taliban seized Shahrak district of western Ghor province on Monday and forced Afghan troops to retreat to nearby villages after a heavy firefight, local officials said. A powerful car bomb targeting a police headquarters in the Khas Balkh district of Balkh province killed at least four people and wounded 50 more including civilians on Sunday, officials said.

  • Owen Wilson says long-awaited 'Wedding Crashers 2' might shoot this summer

    "I don't think it's 100 percent yet, but they're definitely talking about doing it," Wilson says of internet rumors that sequel to 2005 comedy blockbuster will film in Puerto Rico in August.

  • Pope Francis calls for healing after remains found at former Catholic school, doesn't apologize

    Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was saddened over the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous students at a Catholic-run boarding school in Canada — but he didn't apologize, AP reports.Why it matters: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had criticized the Church for its silence and called on it to "step up and take responsibility for its role in this."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn Canada, more than 150,000 Indigenous child

  • Frank Sinatra's Friend Believes Singer Was Not Ronan Farrow's Father: 'He Would Have Acknowledged Him'

    In Frank Sinatra's close friend Tony Oppedisano's new memoir Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours, Oppedisano reveals why he believes the singer is not Ronan Farrow's father

  • Thomas Rhett Reveals Wife's Pregnancy with Fourth Baby Is 'One of the Worst': 'Such a Trooper'

    "Lauren just has rough pregnancies... But we're going to get through it and have a beautiful fourth daughter out of it," Thomas Rhett tells PEOPLE

  • Kamala Harris to Potential Migrants: ‘Do Not Come’

    During a press conference with Alejandro Giammattei, Kamala Harris had message for Central Americans considering illegally migrating to the U.S.: "Do not come."

  • Processed meats and high-sugar 'inflammatory' diets could increase breast cancer risk, according to a study of over 300,000 women

    Diets full of meat, sugar, butter, and fried food may increase breast cancer risk as much as 12%, new research suggests.

  • Kids 5 and up get shots in tests for COVID vaccine

    Seven-year-old Russell Bright squeezed his dad’s hand tightly as tests of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11. Children held stuffed animals, played under chairs and a few cried at Ochsner Medical Center, just outside New Orleans.

  • The NYPD released a video of a man opening fire on a house. One of the bullets killed a 10-year-old boy inside.

    The shooter "fired numerous rounds, striking a 29-year-old male & killing a 10-year-old boy," the New York City Police Department said.

  • The Supreme Court said it won't hear a case challenging why only men have to register for the draft in the US

    Justice Sonia Sotomayor acknowledged women's changing role in the military but said the court would defer to Congress "for now."

  • Exclusive: Universities begin leaving Stonewall diversity scheme

    Universities have started to leave Stonewall's diversity scheme, it emerged on Monday, as Oxford came under pressure from its own academics to follow suit. University College London (UCL) and the University of Winchester both revealed in Freedom of Information requests that they had chosen not to continue their membership of the LGBT+ charity's Diversity Champions programme last year. It is understood the decision was made on cost grounds, with the scheme costing £2,500 a year plus VAT. The news

  • What becomes of the 'spare's spare'?

    “What can a woman do in a modern war? It is no more the time of Joan of Arc”, wrote Queen Marie of Romania in her diary on 27 August 1916, the day Romania entered the First World War on the side of Britain, France and Russia. Within three months, enemy troops had occupied Bucharest, Marie and her husband Ferdinand had been forced to flee to the north and, a year later, against the royal couple's wishes, Romanian politicians signed a peace treaty with their erstwhile combatants. With vigour (and

  • 'A wild ride': NASA spacecraft Juno flies by Jupiter’s moon Ganymede

    Monday afternoon, NASA's spacecraft Juno came within 645 miles of Ganymede, which is also the largest moon in the solar system.

  • 'Bride kidnapping' haunts rural Kyrgyzstan, causing young women to flee their homeland

    A protest against bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, on April 8, 2021, after a young woman abducted for marriage was found dead. Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty ImagesThere are many types of forced marriage in this world, but perhaps the most dramatic is marriage by abduction, or bride kidnapping. Bride kidnapping is common in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, the Caucasus and Central Asia. In rural Kyrgyzstan, where over 60% of the country’s population lives, surveys suggests 1 in

  • 'City Slickers' at 30: Billy Crystal reveals which actor almost played Jack Palance's Oscar-winning role

    Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the star of the comedy classic — which premiered in theaters 30 years ago on June 7, 1991 — revealed that another famous veteran actor was offered the part of Curly.

  • Everything We Know About THE MATRIX 4

    Get ready to plug into the Matrix one more time. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss are returning for Matrix 4, with Lana Wachowski at the helm. The post Everything We Know About THE MATRIX 4 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Salma Hayek channels inner Britney Spears for ‘...Baby One More Time’ dance routine

    Ahead of the release of her film "Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard," the 54-year-old actress shared what she calls the #HitmansChallenge in which she she leads a group dancing to Britney Spears's "...Baby One More Time."