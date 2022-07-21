Lady’s Island man faces charges for felony exploitation of a minor, police say

A Lady’s Island man working as a summer camp counselor turned himself in to Beaufort County authorities Thursday after he was accused of uploading child sex abuse material to the internet, according to a sheriff’s office alert.

Andrew Graves, 19, was charged Thursday with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, jail records show.

Graves was charged after the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, a task force developed to respond to cases of child exploitation and sexual abuse material on the internet, picked up on sexual abuse material being uploaded to social media from a Lady’s Island address

Officials from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division were contacted to reach Graves at the summer camp in Clerendon, but he left before police arrived. Police got a warrant for Graves’ email account where they allegedly found more child sexual abuse material.

Graves was released Thursday on a $30,000 bond from the detention center in Beaufort.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.