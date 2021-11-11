Lady’s Island man faces criminal charges after police accuse him of assault on minors

A 34-year-old man faced criminal charges Thursday morning after police say he assaulted two minors for several years on Lady’s Island.

Christopher Lundy, 34, of Lady’s Island was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Lundy was arrested around 5:40 a.m. Thursday at a home on Lady’s Island, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. The abuse took place “over a period of a few years,” Bromage said. The investigation into the assaults is ongoing and may result in further charges, Bromage said.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree is a felony and, if convicted, Lundy could face 25 years to life in prison, according to the South Carolina Code of Laws.

As of Thursday afternoon, no attorney had been appointed for Lundy, according to the public index. He remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, find help at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673. Or visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network site.

