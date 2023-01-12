Lady’s Island man shot inside his bedroom. Police search for man who took him to hospital

A Lady’s Island man was lying in bed early Saturday morning when he heard gunshots. After springing to his feet, he realized he had been shot, the victim told police.

Now, investigators from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an unidentified man who took the victim to the hospital.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, when the victim woke up in his house on the 300 block of Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island to discover he had been shot. Police found bullet holes on the exterior of his home, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released within two hours, Viens said.

But investigators hope to speak to an unidentified man who dropped the gunshot victim off at the hospital, who on surveillance footage can be seen escorting the victim through the main entrance before promptly leaving. The man did not provide his name to police or hospital staff.

The victim claimed he did not know the man who dropped him off, but investigators believe the two men may know each other.

Police hope to speak to the man to learn more about the incident, which is being investigated as an attempted murder case, Veins said.

Anyone that recognizes the individual pictured or has any other information is encouraged to call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.