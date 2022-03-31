Lady’s Island Middle School students charged after ‘major disturbance,’ police say

Two Lady’s Island Middle School students caused other students to “fear for their safety” after starting a “major disturbance” that required at least five staff members to separate them Tuesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

The students, who were not named in the report because they are minors, were fighting on the school bus ramp at dismissal after one of them allegedly pulled the other’s hair, police said in the report. The student who said their hair was pulled can be seen on security camera footage punching the other student in the face.

The two then began a fistfight, repeatedly punching one another and pulling at each other’s hair, police said in the report. Both students had to be restrained, the report said. One of the students had to be “physically removed” by the school principal and another member of staff and taken to the principal’s office.

At the time, the report said, the ramp was packed with students trying to get on their buses to go home.

The fight comes a little over a month after a video surfaced online of a sixth-grader at the school pushing a classmate to the ground. In that case, the student was charged in family court with third-degree assault and battery and school threats, according to previous Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reporting.

An administrator at the school told police they wanted the students in Tuesday’s incident charged for fighting and for “causing multiple students to be in fear of their safety,” police said in the report.

Both students were petitioned to Family Court on charges described as affray, riot and rout, the report said.