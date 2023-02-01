Lady’s Island woman charged as accessory in husband’s alleged sexual abuse of children

A woman from Lady’s Island was charged as an accessory in her husband’s alleged sexual assault of two children in their home, bringing the couple’s list of child endangerment charges into the double digits.

Kelly Lundy, 35, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful neglect of children and two counts as an accessory to her husband’s alleged felonies.

In late 2021, her husband, Christopher Lundy, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors, two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The alleged abuse of the two children took place in the couple’s home “over a period of a few years,” according to previous reporting from The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. Kelly Lundy is charged as an accessory because she was reportedly made aware of her husband’s alleged crimes in August 2021, but did not notify the police until that November, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Lundy also faces two felony charges of unlawful neglect for “failing to protect” the two children during the three-month period she was reportedly aware of her husband’s actions, Viens said.

After Christopher Lundy’s arrest, investigation into his belongings resulted in additional charges in December 2021: four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two in the first degree and two in the third degree. The first-degree charges mean he was accused of coercing children into performing sexual acts for the purpose of making child sexual abuse material, or child pornography. The third-degree charges are accusations that he owned copies of the illegal sexual content.

None of Christopher Lundy’s six charges have yet been brought to trial, court records show. If convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he would face a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison, with no opportunity for sentence suspension or parole.

Because Kelly Lundy’s accessory charges are in relation to alleged felonies, she is also subject to felony penalties under South Carolina law. Each of the accessory charges could result in up to 15 years in prison, while each count of unlawful neglect could add up to 10 additional years.

Kelly Lundy was released Monday afternoon from the Beaufort County Detention Center on surety bonds totaling $42,500. As a condition of her bond, she is required to wear an electronic monitor.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.

