Lady Lake Police Department introduces body worn cameras to enhance transparency
Lady Lake Police Department introduces body worn cameras to enhance transparency
Lady Lake Police Department introduces body worn cameras to enhance transparency
GlassAI is a purely software approach to improving images, what they call a neural image signal processor (ISP). ISPs are basically what take the raw sensor output — often flat, noisy, and distorted — and turn that into the sharp, colorful images we see. The ISP is also increasingly complex, as phone makers like Apple and Google like to show, synthesizing multiple exposures, quickly detecting and sharpening faces, adjusting for tiny movements, and so on.
The maker of a popular smart ski and bike helmet has fixed a security flaw that allowed the easy real-time location tracking of anyone wearing its helmets. Livall makes internet-connected helmets that allow groups of skiers or bike riders to talk with each other using the helmet's in-built speaker and microphone, and share their real-time location in a friend's group using Livall's smartphone apps. Ken Munro, founder of U.K. cybersecurity testing firm Pen Test Partners, said Livall's smartphone apps had a simple flaw allowing easy access to any group's audio chats and location data.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
Attentive.ai, a startup building vertical software for landscaping and construction services in the U.S., has raised $7 million in a new funding round as it looks to enhance its AI-led offerings and expand them to more businesses. Led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, the all-equity Series A round, which follows the earlier $5 million seed investment, also received participation from Attentive.ai's existing investors: Peak XV's Surge and InfoEdge Ventures. Additionally, Mumbai-based investment firm Tenacity Ventures has come on board this time through a secondary investment.
A number of Blink security cameras are currently on sale, with some hitting new low prices.
Threads is beginning to test a bookmarking feature to allow users to save posts, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
Ring has announced a refresh to its Battery Doorbell Plus device. The Battery Doorbell Pro boasts improved visuals, 3D motion detection and color night vision.
Copilot, Microsoft's family of AI-powered chatbots and assistants, is getting a few new upgrades timed with a flashy Super Bowl LVIII ad campaign. In a post on the official Microsoft blog, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's chief marketing officer, outlined what users can expect. Now with Copilot as our singular experience for people looking to get more out of AI creation, we're introducing further .
The company calls it the "highest video quality" it offers.
By lurking behind the scenes of transportation, water, electricity and other important systems, the hackers have the opportunity to strike whenever they deem the time is right, US officials say in a 50-page report on the subject.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?
Just $60 buys you a 2K camera, but there's one big shortcoming you need to consider.
Many of Amazon's Fire tablets are currently on sale, with discounts of up to 35 percent off.
The State Department has issued travel advisories for the island destinations of Jamaica and the Bahamas.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Meta is introducing a few new updates and efforts to help teens on its platforms combat sextortion, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, Meta announced expanded availability of Take It Down, which is an online tool that it helps finance and is run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The company also updated its Sextortion hub with new guidance and is launching a global campaign to raise awareness about sextortion.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming album have exploded on social media.
Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys. When will it come out? What's the Joe Alwyn connection? Is there a bonus song? Here's what we know.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller has won my heart ... and that of 25,000+ shoppers: 'I’ll never buy another North Face jacket again,' says a fan. Take that.