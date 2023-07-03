Lady Lake Police Department investigates fatal shooting

LADY LAKE – Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a house on June 30. One other man was wounded.

Police received a call at 12:45 a.m. June 30 about gunshots at 104 Caroline Ave. When officers arrived they found 20-year-old Bryson Lewerette of Leesburg with several gunshot wounds.

Then another man, who had left the scene, came back in a car. He also had suffered gunshot wounds.

That man's name has not been released. Interim Police Chief Steven W. Hunt said on July 3 that he has been treated at a local hospital and released.

Hunt declined to release details of the case, other than to say, “We’re working very diligently.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office's crime scene investigators and detectives are assisting, as is the State Attorney’s Office, Hunt said.

