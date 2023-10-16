Lady Leshurr attacked ex and ex's partner - court

Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and bit the woman's new partner during a fight in east London, a court has heard.

The 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Melesha O'Garro, is accused of assaulting Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea in Leyton on 22 October 2022.

The attack was a "quick and dynamic incident", Snaresbrook Crown Court heard on Monday.

Ms O'Garro denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She is on trial alongside Sherelle Smith, 29, from Yardley, Birmingham, who denies assaulting Ms Hussein.

Prosecutor Polly Dyer told the court the defendants had loitered outside Ms Hussein's house before attacking the then couple.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She said they flagged down Ms Boyea's car at about 05:00 BST as she was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow.

After Ms Boyea stopped, Ms O'Garro "bit her on the hand" and when Ms Hussein ran out of the property and intervened, Ms O'Garro attacked her as well, the court was told.

Ms Dyer said Ms Hussein "suffered a number of injuries" during the fracas.

The defendants were arrested soon after when Ms Boyea called the police.

'Lies told' to police

During her police interview, Ms O'Garro told officers she had been bitten by the couple's pet dog that "Ms Boyea was directing to get her" and that "she was punched in the head and stamped on by Ms Boyea", Ms Dyer said.

Ms O'Garro denied biting Ms Boyea.

Ms Smith said in her police interview that Ms Boyea had "dragged" Ms O'Garro into the car before attacking her, the court heard.

She also claimed that she had been bitten by Ms Hussain and by the pet dog, and that she had been punched in the back of the head by Ms Boyea.

The prosecutor said the defendants had lied in the police interviews and the accounts given did not account for the injuries suffered by the complainants.

Lady Leshurr, from Kingshurst, Solihull, previously hosted a weekly show on Saturdays on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk