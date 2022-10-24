Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident

Lady Leshurr (PA) (PA Archive)

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault following an incident in east London.

Police were called out to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow on Saturday at about 5.08am, Scotland Yard said.

Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, police said.

Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, 34, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sherelle Smith, 28, was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 October.

Leshurr is arguably best known for her “Queen’s Speech” series of freestyles, and has collaborated with artists including Lethal Bizzle and Little Mix.

The Sun reported the rapper, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, was seen being led away from the scene by police in the early hours of Saturday.