Lady Leshurr: Rapper found not guilty of assault

Lady Leshurr had denied two counts of assault

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been found not guilty of attacking her ex-girlfriend's partner.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Melesha O'Garro, was accused of assaulting Chante Boyea in October 2022.

The prosecution argued she had bit Ms Boyea's hand so badly she suffered "nerve damage".

But a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court found her not guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk