Lady McAlpine steps in to save flock of wild peacocks

The new additions will join the 40 peacocks already housed on the McAlpine estate, along with a menagerie of other rescued wildlife kept by Lady McAlpine including lemurs, capybaras, wallabies and llamas

The widow of a construction tycoon credited with rescuing the Flying Scotsman has come forward to preserve a flock of wild peacocks after their squawks drew complaints from millionaire homeowners.

Council officers had threatened to evict the birds from the bucolic woodland in Oxfordshire after their early-morning mating cries drew the ire of wealthy local residents.

However, Lady McAlpine, whose husband Sir William had saved the iconic Edinburgh to London railway service from potential bankruptcy in 1973, has now offered her 2,000-acre Fawley Hill Estate as a new home for the birds.

They will join the 40 peacocks already housed on the estate, along with a menagerie of other rescued wildlife kept by Lady McAlpine including lemurs, capybaras, wallabies and llamas.

May0088213. The Daily Telegraph. Portrait of Lady Judith McAlpine, widow of Sir William McAlpine, photographed at her home at Fawley Hill in Buckinghamshire. Thursday March 23, 2019. - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

It came after South Oxfordshire District Council ordered the flock of 12 males and five females to be moved from Beech Woods in the upmarket village of Woodcote following four letters of complaints.

Residents of the village, which boasts 2,700 inhabitants and houses worth over £1 million, have claimed the birds trample on their rooftops and emit ear-piercing squawks as early as 3am.

However, Amanda Stewart, whose home backs on to the woods and enjoys frequent visits from the peacocks in her back garden, says the birds have repeatedly saved her chickens from being eaten by foxes and other predators.

The eviction order had also sparked protests from other villagers who said the peacocks had lived in the area for decades.

It is unclear when the peacocks will be re-homed as the gamekeeper hired by the council has so far been unable to catch any of them.

May0088213. The Daily Telegraph. View of part of the garden at Fawley Hill, the home of Lady Judith McAlpine, widow of Sir William McAlpine, in Fawley, Buckinghamshire. Thursday March 23, 2019

Lady McAlpine said: "Peacocks are wild animals which come and go as they please, so they won't be 'mine' but I'm happy for them to come here and see if they'll settle with the others.

"They're beautiful creatures to have around, I absolutely love them. Sometimes I'll look out of the window and see 20 and then other times they won't be seen for days.

Story continues

"I've never minded the noise they make. A visitor pointed it out the other day but I don't notice it and don't see how anyone can complain, it's not like they do it all the time."

A spokesman for South Oxfordshire District Council said: "Our Environmental Protection team responded to nuisance complaints from four households concerning an excessive number of peafowl in Beech Road, Woodcote.

"The residents say that the birds have caused damage to property and that the loud noise the birds make, starting in the early hours of the morning and continuing throughout the day, is both annoying and causing them to have regular sleep disturbance."