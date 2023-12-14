Our Lady of Peace school in North Augusta wins $30,000 grant to create new class spaces

Our Lady of Peace Catholic School Principal Stephen Hickey, center, accepts a check for a $30,000 grant that will be used to create new class space.

A North Augusta private school just got a major blessing.

On Wednesday, Our Lady of Peace Catholic School Principal Stephen Hickey noted in a news release that the school had won a $30,000 grant from SC First Steps, an early childhood education initiative.

Part of the grant will be used to turn some existing space into an additional pre-K classroom for 20 4-year-olds where they will have access to First Steps 4K, South Carolina's Child Early Reading Development and Education Program.

The rest of the grant will create an "outdoor learning environment," a space with individual and small group learning stations including a cycling path, student-nurtured gardens, a climbing hill and more ways for students to learn and develop skills in a natural yet controlled learning space.

"We consistently have families eager to join our school community, and this grant allows us to open doors wider than ever,” Hickey said. "The chance to provide high-quality preschool education to 20 more children, while enriching their experience with nature through the outdoor space, is truly thrilling. We're incredibly grateful for SC First Steps' support and excited to continue serving Aiken County families in new and meaningful ways."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Our Lady of Peace Catholic School in North Augusta wins grant