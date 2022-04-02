Ladysmith teacher gets 20 years prison for producing child porn

Apr. 1—MADISON — A former Ladysmith High School teacher will spend 20 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

McKenzie W. Johnson, 35, of Ladysmith, was sentenced recently in federal court in Madison by U.S. District Judge William Conley.

Conley ordered Johnson to spend 20 years on supervised release following his prison term.

Johnson was arrested in late August for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. After authorities executed a search warrant at his residence, Johnson was taken into custody at Ladysmith High School and booked into the Rusk County Jail.

Johnson immediately resigned as a teacher at the high school. Authorities said there were no known local victims.

According to court records:

In March 2021, the mother of a 13-year-old girl in California called law enforcement, reporting that she discovered explicit messages between her daughter and a man later identified as Johnson.

During the search warrant executed at Johnson's residence, authorities found numerous images and videos he recorded of livestreams of the 13-year-old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Authorities also found a video Johnson recorded of a live stream of an 11-year-old, in which Johnson instructs her on how to engage in sexual conduct so he can get a better view.

Johnson was teaching at Ladysmith High School at the time he was committing these crimes.

At sentencing, Conley said Johnson led a dual life with his friends and family, who had no idea he was preying on young girls.

Conley said Johnson was bright but manipulative, and willing to engage in horrendous behavior with young girls.

Conley said he was concerned Johnson left his job at a hospital to become a teacher of students the same age he was attracted to. The judge said Johnson teaching children was like an alcoholic going to a bar.

The charges against Johnson were the result of an investigation by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Ladysmith school district and the Fontana, Calif., police department.