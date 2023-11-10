Ladywood: Murder police find second teenager's body

The 16-year-old was found shot in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, on Sunday and died in hospital

The body of a second teenager has been found by detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Birmingham.

The body, believed to be a 17-year-old boy, was found by a canal in Ladywood, near the scene of the fatal shooting of the first teenager on Sunday.

The discovery at 10:30 GMT is not being treated as suspicious, but is linked to the murder, police said.

A third teenager was arrested over the murder earlier this week.

A gun was found in the same area as the boy's body.

A spokesman for police said: "At this time, we are not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation into the death of the 17-year-old."

The arrested teenager has been bailed over the first death and has not been questioned in connection with the second, they added.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards said: "This is a tragic development in our investigation, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the events of the last week.

"Our investigation into what has happened will continue for some time, and we will be supporting the families involved throughout.

"Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area to offer reassurance, and I'd encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk