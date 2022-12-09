LaFargeville man pleads guilty to sending threatening letters signed as 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'

Dec. 9—LAFARGEVILLE — Jesse S. Bartlett, 46, of LaFargeville, pleaded guilty on Friday to sending threatening letters in the mail.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mr. Bartlett allegedly admitted in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, that from around April 2021 to May 2022, he mailed threatening letters to news outlets, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia while signing the letters as the "Chinese Zodiac Killer."

Mr. Bartlett wrote that he killed people, ate their flesh, and that he was going to kill more people including threatening to "WIPE OUT A SCHOOL BUS DRIVER."

The letters to politicians and law enforcement read in part: "EVERY MONTH SINCE NOVEMBER I HAVE KILLED BOTH MALES AND FEMALES," and "IT IS POSSIBLE THAT I AM KILLING INDIVIDUALS WHOSE IDENTITIES ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO TRACK (I.E., HOMELESS, RUNAWAYS, ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS), AND DESTROYING ALL EVIDENCE SO EFFICIENTLY."

He also calls himself a "SEXUAL PREDATOR" multiple times.

An affidavit in support of the criminal complaint states that on May 12, Mr. Bartlett was seen wearing blue latex gloves placing envelopes into a blue U.S. Postal Service collection can in Watertown and at a post office drop box in Clayton.

These letters also stated that he is "PREPARING MY ULTIMATE DEATH RITUAL OF SELF-SACRIFICE," and "YOUR TIME TO 'CATCH' ME IS NEARLY OUT. I GROW WEARY OF YOUR INABILITY TO CAPTURE ME AND TO INFORM THE PUBLIC OF MY PRESENCE."

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13 where he faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, with assistance from the state police, and the U.S.Postal Inspection Service.