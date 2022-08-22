Lafayette 148 Sets Up Shop in Houston

Lafayette 148 has headed to Houston to open its 27th freestanding store.

The shop is located at The Galleria, an upscale mixed-use urban development and shopping mall. The 1,454-square-foot boutique offers Lafayette 148’s full ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories collections in a feminine store environment. Creative director Emily Smith’s approach to design is built on luxe fabrics, artisanship and a modern, understated aesthetic.

The store’s decor has an oil rubbed patina bronze wall flanking mirrors. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s global flagship at 59 Greene Street in New York, elements include French white oak hardwood flooring, bespoke seating areas and custom bronze pendant light fixtures.

Lafayette 148 continues its homage to New York City and continues to support local artists and creators by commissioning unique decorative elements from artists with ties to New York for the interior of the boutique. The space features ceramic stools by upstate-based artist Kieran Kinsella, with stools by Studio Ture, founded by two recent Pratt School of Architecture graduates Lara Copaescu and Quinten Oxender, with a three-plane chair from furniture maker and designer Cody Campanie, a third-generation woodworker from New York state.

The space evokes the scale and lightness of an art gallery, a nod to Lafayette 149’s SoHo origins, as well as the brand’s commitment to craft and handwork in its collections. Hanging shelving displays host the Lafayette 148 Made in Italy accessories collection of bags and footwear.

The Galleria in Houston is home to such retailers as Akris, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch, Chloe, Celine, Chanel, Tom Ford, Gucci and Fendi.

Last month, Lafayette 148 opened a store in Naples, Florida, which followed the opening of its first Canadian freestanding boutique in Toronto in May.

Lafayette 148 sells its collections online at lafayette148ny.com, in 27 freestanding boutiques in the U.S. and China, as well as in specialty stores and luxury department stores throughout the world.