Lafayette area ex-trustee contests $24K of possible restitution; hearing Friday morning

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles is contesting $24,144.74 in restitution to township taxpayers, which will be argued during a hearing Friday morning in Tippecanoe Superior 1.

Prosecutors filed a report Wednesday morning indicating that Coles' and prosecutors agree she owes $18,667.23 for her misuse of taxpayer money during her nearly four years as trustee.

However, the prosecutor's report indicates that Coles and prosecutors are at odds over the ex-trustee paying back taxpayers for $532.24 for purchases at Sell-It-Here, as well as $23,612.50 for various purchases of motivational and/or personal development websites and training.

Coles pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, signaling the end is near to more than a year of her legal defense against 42 grand jury indictments.

Coles potentially faces as much as $42,811.97 in restitution when she is sentenced Jan. 22 for tax exempt fraud, conflict of interest and two counts of official misconduct. When she is sentenced, 38 other grand jury indictments will be dismissed, according to the plea agreement.

Coles agreed to repay taxpayers for $1,378.45 for Menards rebates she used from taxpayer purchases, according to the prosecutor's report filed Wednesday. She will repay $270 for messages for township staff on Nov. 10, 2020, as well as $112 for the staff's pedicures on the same day.

She agreed to repay taxpayers $4,437.45 that Coles received from selling her property to the township, which is the basis for the conflict of interest charge.

Shortly before Coles resigned on Oct. 19, 2022, she used $10,000 of taxpayer money to replenish legal funds, which Coles then used for her criminal defense. She agreed to repay $8,927 of those funds, according to the prosecutor's report.

A state board of accounts report indicated that Coles misused more than $138,000 of taxpayer money.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts' 47-page report signed Dec. 11 spans Coles' term from Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 19, 2022, when she resigned. It details Coles' misuse of taxpayer money.

The prosecutors' report does not indicate that they intend to seek that much restitution.

Coles hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. The Journal & Courier will publish a report about the hearing a short time after the hearing's conclusion.

