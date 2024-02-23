Lafayette attorney accused of theft turns himself in

ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– A Lafayette attorney accused of theft has turned himself into Acadia Parish authorities.

Accused attorney Jade Andrus turned himself into the Acadia Parish Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Crowley Police Department. Jade is facing multiple charges, including theft.

Lafayette attorney accused of theft; victim wants to warn others

In December of 2023 Jade Andrus was accused of stealing almost $33,000 when he was hired to close on a property in Crowley for a former client. When it was discovered, the money given to Andrus was not used for the property’s closing cost, the victim said he filed a police report after multiple attempts to contact Andrus went unanswered.

In a previous report, News 10 reached out to Andrus for a statement, but he was unavailable due to being away at rehab. Police confirmed Andrus was scheduled to turn himself in following his rehab release.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

News 10 reached out to Andrus for comment and have not received a response as of news time. Andrus, who is facing a felony theft charge, was released within the hour on a $50,000 bond.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.