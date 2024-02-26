Lafayette celebrates 50th anniversary of the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation

"The event to be celebrated is one of the most memorable in the world's history. It is no light thing to lift into the body politic four million people heretofore as a class, robbed of the products of their labor, and stripped of their personal liberty." - "The Celebration Today," Lafayette Daily Journal, April 21, 1870

In 1913, the Lafayette Black Lodges celebrated the 50th anniversary of the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation. The event featured an elaborate street parade, an afternoon barbecue at the fairgrounds, and an evening drama, “Fifty Years of Freedom,” at the Victoria Theatre.

The Crawfordsville Knights of Tabor band and the Lafayette Lodge of Pilgrim Knights led the street parade. The most impressive floats — “Past, Present and Future,” depicted the history and future of the Black race in the United States.

The “Past” depicted a slave driving a dilapidated wagon. Attractively attired young women rode in a touring car labeled the “Present” and the “Future” featured Lincoln School children waving small American flags.

Photos from Lafayette's centennial parade featuring Lincoln Elementary School in Lafayette, Indiana.

The barbecue attracted a large crowd and a former resident, the Rev. M. W. Parks, spoke on the progress of the Black race. The gathering acknowledged formerly enslaved persons, including, John Fields, John Calicot and Marcus Edwards. The afternoon activities ended with athletic contests.

The plot of the evening drama, “Fifty Years of Freedom,” followed a young black man, as he overcame racial bigotry and succeeded in the world. The Lafayette Daily Courier reported, “(the play) was greatly appreciated by the large audience composed of both colored and white people. ... There were many stirring scenes in the play, and some fine acting was done.”

