Lafayette Chamber Singers to dissolve after 50 years; farewell season planned

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Having sang in choirs his entire life, Clayton Lein couldn’t help but see the need for a chamber choir in Lafayette after moving to the area at the turn of the decade in early 1970s.

Now over 50 years after founding the Lafayette Chamber Singers, Lein says the 2023-24 season will be the group’s final year of performing for the Greater Lafayette area.

The Lafayette Chamber Singers, shown gathered for one of their many performances during the past 50 years, will dissolve after the 2023-2024 season.

While there is no small reason behind the decision for the group to dissolve, Lein said, all things have a natural end.

“It seems to be the right time,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity. There are many communities that already had groups established. Lafayette at the time didn’t have anything like that, so it was a wonderful opportunity to introduce something new and to share this kind of music.”

A Detroit native, Lein’s mother was a choir director, growing up singing in various choir groups around the city. Upon moving to Lafayette in the early 1970’s for a position in the Purdue University College of Liberal Arts, Lein became a member of the Lafayette Master Chorale, continuing his love for singing. But for Lein, something was still missing.

“In comparison with the Master Chorale, we are much smaller than them,” Lein explained. “They characteristically perform works that require large resources, but we specialize in music that is performed by a small ensemble, and we perform acapella.”

Since its founding in 1972, the Lafayette Chamber Singers have had just over 70 members, Lein said. While the group was originally founded with eight members, the choir held steady for the following five decades with 15 to 17 members at any given year.

Over the group’s 50 years of organization, it has received several statewide awards and recognitions, the most recent being the named the best choir of 2022 by the Greater Lafayette Commerce. Having the honor of performing across the region, the Lafayette Chamber Singers’ website highlights the Unity Temple Concert Series in Chicago, participation in the prestigious Presenter Touring Program of the Indiana Arts Commission and a concert for the Indiana of the American Choral Directors’ Association.

While the group has seen many highs during its 50 years, Lein said he can still laugh at the few lower moments, too.

“We were performing a concert in Chicago, and we were in the middle of it and things had been going well, when we all heard a sound that we took as the pitch to start the piece… But it was wrong, it was absolutely wrong,” Lein said. “This was one of the few times in a concert where I had been ill, so I couldn’t trust my ear. It turned out that the sound we all heard was one of the singers shifting on the riser. We survived, but it was excruciatingly bad.”

Lein prides himself in the support the Chamber Singers have seen during its tenure. A member of The Arts Federation of Tippecanoe County, the group has never needed to charge membership dues and has always been able to purchase the music they perform.

“Most groups our size don’t last more than 12 years, and some even fold before that,” he said. “So for us to thrive for 50 years is something I’m really, really grateful to this community for, as they’ve supported and made this possible. This is a community that really supports the arts, and there aren’t enough ways I can say, ‘thank you.’”

One way Lein has found to say “thank you” is by offering the group’s final two concerts free of charge to the public. The Lafayette Chamber Singers will perform on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., which regular concert goers will note is a later time than normal, Lein said, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in West Lafayette.

“I have had the pleasure of working with a lot of wonderful, crazy musicians,” Lein said. “Why do people perform? The fact is \that there’s something in all of us that somehow pushes us to wanting to put ourselves on the line in a way that you don’t have to. And yet, that seems to be something in life that we like and need, and that probably says something crazy about all of us.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette Chamber Singers to dissolve after 50 years