Lafayette City Council approves tax abatement for GE Aviation; 41 jobs to be created

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette City Council Monday approved a 10-year personal property tax abatement for General Electric Aviation to help support the company’s $24 million investment in its Lafayette plant.

The tax abatement will come in the form of an Economic Revitalization Area, which will see the company invest $9.4 million in new manufacturing equipment and a manufacturing project.

“With the current growth in the aviation industry post the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve continued to see growth in air travel for the commercial engines we make here in Lafayette,” said Jordan Wysong, plant leader at GE Aviation.

The manufacturing expansion will see the creation of 41 full-time positions at a starting wage of $36 an hour while retaining 245 existing full-time permanent positions.

“This is a big deal for us. As you know, several years ago we were part of the most intense competition I remember us going through to win the GE plant being built here in our community,” said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “GE Engine Services has continued to be a valuable business partner for Lafayette and our region.

“We have benefitted from their investments and manufacturing workforce in our city since they opened their doors in 2015. This is a great opportunity for us to continue to build and solidify our relationship with them for a long and prosperous future between their company and our community.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette City Council approves tax abatement for GE Aviation