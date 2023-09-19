Lafayette Councilmember Tonya Briggs dies over the weekend

Sep. 18—Editor's note: This article has been amended to correct the spelling of Finley Briggs.

Lafayette City Councilmember Tonya Briggs has died.

According to a Monday news release from Lafayette, Briggs died "suddenly" Saturday at the age of 44. No cause has been given at this time.

Briggs lived in Lafayette for 14 years and had lived in Boulder County most of her life.

Briggs was elected in 2021 and served as council liaison on the Human Rights Commission, Lafayette Open Space Advisory Committee, Historic Preservation Board, and Waste Reduction Advisory Committee during her tenure. She also served on the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport Community Noise Roundtable.

"Tonya left a lasting impression on our community through her selflessness, determination, and devotion to improving the lives of others. Her contributions will be remembered for years to come," Mayor J.D. Mangat said in the news release.

Lafayette officials have not yet said what will become of Briggs' seat.

Briggs and her husband also ran their small plumbing business Around The Clog for more than 12 years. Before starting the business, Briggs worked in accounting and held a technical certificate in horticultural and greenhouse management.

Briggs was well-known as an animal lover, and she was passionate about the environment. She fostered many animals in her home and worked closely with Mother Gaia Rescue.

Briggs is survived by her husband, Doug, and their three daughters, Bailey, Haddie and Finley. Instead of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Mother Gaia Rescue and Good Life Refuge in her name. Donations can be made at mgarcolorado.org/donate and goodliferefuge-bloom.kindful.com.