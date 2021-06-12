Lafayette County man accused of killing his wife

Jun. 12—OXFORD — A welfare call around noon Friday led authorities to arrest a Lafayette County man for the death of his wife.

Lafayette County deputy sheriffs were dispatched June 11 at 12:15 p.m. to a welfare concern at 204 Spring Lake Cove in The Lakes subdivision east of Oxford. The responding officers found Anteeatta Archie Swims, 36, dead at the scene.

The initial investigation lead officials to arrest her husband, David Lee Swims, 41, and charge him with murder.

Officials did not release the cause of her death.

During his initial court appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000. He is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office at 662-234-6421.

