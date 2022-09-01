Lafayette County woman charged with vehicle theft

Aug. 31—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman facing vehicle theft charges is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center for another agency.

Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County was charged with motor vehicle theft after a business on the 2000 block of University Avenue reported a vehicle stolen on Aug. 15.

After an initial hearing, the Lafayette County Justice Court issued a $5,000 bond to Alexander, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on her.

