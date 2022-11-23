Lafayette deputy accused of bringing drugs into jail, facing criminal charges

A Lafayette Parish Correctional deputy was arrested after the sheriff's office said he brought drugs into the jail.

Donald Gilbert Jr., of Lafayette, was charged Wednesday morning with three counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, three counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession with the intent to distribute suboxone, a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Suboxone is used to treat opioid abuse disorder.

The 40-year-old has been employed with the sheriff's office as a correctional deputy for about eight months and has been placed on administrative leave without pay after an "extensive investigation," said department spokesperson Capt. John Mowell.

It's unclear when the investigation into Gilbert began or if people being held in the correctional facility were able to get ahold of the contraband.

"The safety and the health of all of our employees, along with all the offenders that are housed in our facilities, is of the utmost importance to our correctional staff," Mowell said. "They work diligently to make sure that things that aren't supposed to be there aren't introduced into the facility."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Deputy accused of bringing drugs into Lafayette Parish jail