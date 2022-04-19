LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Paris Lee William Hill is heading to prison to serve a 20-year sentence for dealing heroin or fentanyl, stealing a firearm and being a serious violent felon with a firearm, according to Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.

Paris Lee William Hill

A jury convicted Hill on Dec. 9, and Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer sentenced Hill Tuesday to 20 years in prison. When Hill is released, he'll be under community corrections' supervision, followed by eight years of probation.

In November 2018, Hill sold drugs to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a local retailer. At the conclusion of the the police investigation, officers arrested Hill in January 2019 as he drove near his home in the 500 block of Vineyard Street, according to police.

Inside his house, where there were two children, police found fentanyl, ecstasy and $10,683 in cash, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police also found five firearms, two of which were stolen, prosecutors said when they filed charges in March 2019.

Hill initially posted bond after his January 2019 arrest, but he has been incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail since March 4, 2021, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette heroin, fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison