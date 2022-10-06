Lafayette High on lockdown again after social media threat

Lafayette High School went on lockdown for the second time in a week on Thursday after another social media threat was received, the Lafayette Parish School System confirmed.

At least three different threats have been received by school and Lafayette Police Department officials, prompting a lockdown on Monday and increased security measures on Tuesday. The earlier threats targeted individual students and staff members, according to LPSS, but there has been no information on whether the latest had specific threats.

On Monday, Lafayette police and Lafayette High officials were notified of a social media threat around 9 a.m., sending the school into a lockdown that lasted most of the school day. Later in the day, an anonymous 911 call was made saying that a student had a gun on campus, police said, but no gun was found after police searched the school.

Two juveniles were arrested at Lafayette High on Monday. One was detained and questioned regarding the 911 call and was arrested for terrorizing. The second was arrested for trespassing after being found walking around campus during the lockdown, LPD said.

Later on Monday, LPD and LPSS were notified of another social media threat against Lafayette High. School was still held on Tuesday, but there was an increased police presence and all students were wanded and sent through metal detectors.

