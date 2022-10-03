Update: Lockdown at Lafayette High School lifted, students arrested after social media threats
Two students were arrested Monday and Lafayette High School was on lockdown for much of the day following threats on social media.
Lafayette Police Department Spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said police and the school were notified of the threat around 9 a.m. Monday. At that time, the school was placed on lockdown.
During the lockdown, police received a 911 call from an unknown person who said a student had a gun on campus, Benoit said. Monday afternoon, police released a statement saying that no student was found to be in possession of a firearm.
Members of the tactical unit were sent in and searched the entire school, Benoit said. After the search was completed, the lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to leave the school through their normal transportation.
In a release, the Lafayette Police Department said two juveniles were arrested. One juvenile student was detained and interviewed regarding the anonymous call to 911, and the student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing, according to LPD.
A second juvenile was arrested for trespassing due to walking around the campus during the lockdown, LPD said.
The investigation into the threat made on social media is still ongoing.
The threat was made toward individual students and staff members, Lafayette schools public information officer Amanda Blanco said.
CONSIDER SUBSCRIBING TODAY: Help support journalists like William Taylor Potter
This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Update: Lockdown at Lafayette High lifted after search of campus