Lafayette House cites assistance count in annual report

Aug. 25—In fiscal year 2021-22, Lafayette House served nearly 1,000 people in a seven-county area in Southwest Missouri.

The number had been affected by domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual assault or substance use disorders, according to its annual report.

Lafayette House — located at 1809 S. Connor Ave. in Joplin — provides free resources, programs, support and counseling, case management, overnight shelter and children's services for clients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The private, not-for-profit organization relies heavily on donations, grant funding and volunteers. It operates a residential facility in Joplin and an outreach office in Neosho. The annual report was released this week.

When Lafayette House was established in 1978, it began as a short-term option for women who needed a safe place to stay overnight to escape domestic violence, but its mission and outreach in the community continues to grow. Today, the organization provides a safe environment for individuals and families who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or those who struggle with substance use disorders.

From July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Lafayette House served 626 adults and children who had been affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, as well as 327 women and children affected by substance use disorders, according to the report.

"Our numbers were very similar" for the previous year, said Chelsea Conley, Lafayette House development director, "but we served a few more domestic violence and sexual assault clients" in 2021-22. "It's very possible the pandemic played a role. It could've gone either way where people weren't seeing others, so it wasn't as noticeable for people to be recognized for domestic violence or sexual assault. With substance use, you're stuck at home during the pandemic and there's not a lot of outside activities to do, so this could've been a fallback. I think there's lots of different variables that play into those numbers, but I think it will be a couple of years before we see how it was impacted by the pandemic."

Clients who experienced domestic violence or sexual assault stayed a total of 4,120 nights at the shelter. Individuals affected by a substance use disorder stayed a total of 4,105 residential nights, as stated in the annual report. Lafayette House offers everything they may need from toothpaste to clothing items.

"We have residential and nonresidential services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, which is where they're staying here in our emergency shelter and don't have a place to go," Conley said. "There's also individuals who have safety, a home that they can go to, a relative or friend, but they still need services we provide. Those are our nonresidential services. The program for our substance use shelter is pretty rigorous, and it's generally around 30 days that they would be in shelter, but we also have outpatient services for them, as well. We provide both for substance use, domestic violence and sexual assault. Within that, we can provide children's counseling services, adult counseling services, child care, prescription assistance, how to budget and other resources."

Conley said Lafayette House also offers services to people who are connected to someone who has been affected by domestic violence, sexual assault or substance use disorders.

"You don't necessarily have to be going through the hardship to receive services from us," she said. "We can provide resources to parents, friends and family members of victims as well."

Many clients have gone to college, pursued careers and are able to rebuild their lives following their time at Lafayette House, Conley said, and their success stories can help inspire others.

"It is exciting to see their successes and see how they transition from the life that they lived before they came to see us and then the life after," she said.

COVID-19 has played a role in the amount of funding Lafayette House has received from grantors, Conley said, but they still receive contributions from the community, donors and sponsorships. Lafayette House's expenses were roughly $3.295 million while its revenue was $3.248 million in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Ooh-La Lafayette is the largest annual fundraising event for Lafayette House, which is held during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. The event includes dinner and a silent auction for a chance to win new and lightly used purses, bags and clutches. Lafayette House met its $100,000 goal last year, and officials hope to do so again this next fiscal year.