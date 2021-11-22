Lafayette jail calls result in woman charged with assisting robbery, battery suspect: Affidavit

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Further developments in a case regarding charges of battery and robbery have resulted in the arrest of Susan Hawn, charged with assisting suspect Clifford Green with a robbery.

According to an affidavit:

On Nov. 5, Hawn claimed the victim told Hawn the robbery charges needed to be dropped. A detective spoke with the victim, who confirmed Hawn had been trying to get her to drop the charges against Green.

Calls between Hawn and Green were documented by the affiant. During a jail call between Green and Hawn on Nov. 3, the affidavit stated, Green asked Hawn to speak with the victim to get the robbery charge dropped, and asked Hawn to get the victim to say she gave Green the money, as opposed to forcing her to give it to Green by force.

During this same call, Green states that while he cannot reach out to the victim, he asks Hawn to call the victim on the same same call with Green, which Hawn does, but the call goes unanswered.

In another call on Nov. 6, Green asks Hawn to provide him with the victim's new cell phone number. During this initial call, Hawn showed hesitation about providing this new number to Green; however, in a subsequent call on the same day, Hawn proceeded to give Green the victim's new number, despite a No Contact Order existing between Green and the alleged victim.

In a call on Nov. 12 between Green and Hawn, Hawn advised that she is "doing what she can" to get the robbery and battery victim to "do the right thing" and drop the criminal charges against Green.

On Nov. 15, Green placed two calls to Hawn, who proceeded to facilitate a call to the victim with both Green and Hawn on the line.

An initial hearing for Hawn is scheduled for at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the Magistrate Court.

As of Monday morning, Hawn was not listed in Lafayette's jail roster.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette jail phone calls result in woman's charges