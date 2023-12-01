Lafayette Jeff football standout avoids trial with diversion agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette Jeff football standout Glenn Patterson entered Clinton County's diversion program that will remove his misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit intimidation after a year.

Clinton County prosecutors accused Patterson of allowing a friend to use his phone to send intimidating text messages to a teenage girl who had sex with one of Patterson's friends, Jefferey Crouch.

Another teen video recorded the girl having sex with Crouch, who then threatened to post the video on social media unless she gave him $250 or electronic equipment from her parent's house, according to prosecutors.

Police found the video on social media, prosecutors said in the probable cause affidavit.

The pre-trial diversion agreement requires Patterson to truthfully testify against Crouch and any other defendants.

In the agreement, Patterson agrees not to violate the law, and he will report if he breaks the law. Any breach of the law means that the charge will be re-instated and the pretrial diversion agreement is void.

If Patterson abides by the agreement and the law for one year, the Class A misdemeanor charge will be dismissed.

Patterson's bond money from his August arrest will be released and applied to his fees and court costs, according to the agreement.

After initially recording the girl, Crouch and his friend, whom prosecutors indicated is a juvenile who allegedly video recorded the encounter unbeknownst to the teen, each faced charges.

Crouch and the juvenile also recorded a second sexual encounter with the girl.

Prosecutors charged Crouch with three counts of child exploitation, two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of intimidation and one count of battery. His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 26 in Clinton Circuit Court.

