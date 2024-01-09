Lafayette Jeff student arrested after threats to bring a gun to school

Outside the new Lafayette Jeff Natatorium, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 15-year-old Lafayette Jeff student planned to bring a gun to school Tuesday, but his plans were interrupted Monday night when police caught up with him in the 1000 block of Kensington Drive, according to Lafayette police.

Parents began calling police about 7:45 p.m. Monday, reporting that a threat to bring a gun to school was posted on Snapchat, according to Lafayette police.

"The threat, made by a student on Snapchat, alluded to a student bringing a gun to Jefferson High School on Tuesday, January 9, 2024," Lafayette police said late Monday in a news release. "That Snapchat was then reposted by a fellow student on a community Snapchat associated with the school."

"At 10 p.m. ... (Monday), the student was located at an address in the 1000 block of Kensington Drive," police said. "The Jefferson High School student, a 15-year-old male, was arrested for felony Intimidation."

Police believe the boy was acting alone and that there is no threat to the school.

