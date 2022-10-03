Lafayette Jeff teacher investigated after 4 girls accuse him of inappropriate touching

Two Jefferson High School students were arrested Monday afternoon for fighting.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four girls told police Thursday that a Jefferson High School teacher inappropriately touched them and made inappropriate comments, according to police reports.

Les Huddle, Lafayette schools superintendent, confirmed Monday that there is a police investigation and that the teacher is not at school.

Lafayette police confirmed that the teacher is a man, and the police bulletin indicated the girls were 16 and 17 years old.

“We are working with LPD and the families about some accusations,” Huddle said.

“Other staff and students brought their concerns to Jeff High administrators,” Huddle said when asked how the allegations came to the light.

From there, administrators contacted the appropriate agencies, including Lafayette police, Huddle said.

Lafayette police and Huddle did not identify the teacher or the department where he worked.

The Journal & Courier will not identify the teacher unless formal charges are filed or the school board takes official discipline against him.

