Lafayette man accused of Dec. 16 stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Prosecutors say Ever Jonathon Ramos-Carrillo stabbed Abrosio Gomez about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 16 inside a car parked in the 300 block of South 31st Street.

Prosecutors charged Ramos-Carrillo, 24, of the 300 block of South 31st Street in Lafayette, on Friday with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, conversion and obstruction of justice.

Police received a 911 call about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 16 from Ambrosio Gomez, who was at a home in Napoleon Circle. From there, Gomez was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his chest, shoulder, head, cheek, hands and wrists, according to prosecutors.

Gomez was inside a car with Ramos-Carrillo and another man. When the other man got out of the car, Ramos-Carrillo attacked Gomez, according to police.

Gomez managed to get out of the car, and he ran to a gas station at Indiana 38 and Sagamore Parkway. From there, he ran to a home on Napoleon Circle, where police found him.

After the attack, Ramos-Carrillo got a ride to a home in Crawfordsville. Police interviewed Ramos-Carrillo on Dec. 21, according to prosecutors. During the interview, he admitted to stabbing Gomez and then moving the car a few blocks away from the scene, according to prosecutors.

A check of online Tippecanoe County Jail records on Tuesday indicate that Ramos-Carrillo has been released from incarceration.

