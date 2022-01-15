LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jack Alexander Hill had pornographic photos of children — some younger than 12, according to prosecutors.

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to online accounts and a mobile account registered to Hill, 27, 1417 N. 28th St., Lafayette, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found images of girls younger than 18 — and some younger than 12 — on Hill's digital files.

An acquaintance of Hill asked to use his phone on Aug. 12, and noticed child pornography on it. She reported it to police on Aug. 13, which is the same day police said Hill reset his phone, wiping the images from his phone, according to prosecutors.

Police arrested Hill Friday afternoon on five charges of child exploitation, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of obstruction of justice.

He remained incarcerated Friday without bond, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette man accused of exploiting children as young as 12