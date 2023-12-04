LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police arrested 69-year-old Paul Green after a road rage incident that started about 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the area of Union Street and Earl Avenue, police said.

The victim, who had two children in his car at the time of the road rage, told officers that Green began yelling at him and pointed a gun at him, threatening to kill him, according to police.

Officers later found Green at his home in the 800 block of Hedgewood Drive in Lafayette.

Police jailed Green on suspicion of intimidation and pointing a firearm, according to jail records.

Green remained incarcerated Monday afternoon in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette man arrested after road rage incident