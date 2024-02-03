Lafayette man arrested on suspicion of firing shots outside an apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Christopher S. Poole fired shots outside of an apartment complex at 15th and South streets about 8:25 p.m. Thursday, according to Lafayette police.

No one was injured, and there were no reports of damage, police said.

Witnesses at the scene identified Poole, 35, of Lafayette, as the possible shooter, police said.

Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies arrested Poole in the area of 10th and South streets less than 10 minutes after the shots were fired, police said.

Officers booked Poole into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation and pointing a firearm, according to jail records. He remained incarcerated Friday morning in lieu of bond.

