Lafayette man charged with crimes from Tuesday's police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tyler Belcher ran up 11 criminal charges, according to prosecutors, who alleged Belcher led police on a chase on Tuesday afternoon through the east side of Lafayette.

The chase started around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of McCarty and Creasy lanes when a deputy tried to stop Belcher for failing to signal a lane change, according to prosecutors.

During the chase, Belcher drove into a field on Tippecanoe County Road 300 North to avoid driving over stop sticks, according to prosecutors. When Belcher drove onto Schuyler Avenue, he had his passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Attica, toss a meth pipe out of the passenger-side window, according to prosecutors.

Belcher drove over stop sticks on Schuyler Avenue, causing his tires to deflate, according to prosecutors, who indicated that the car stopped at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue.

Belcher told deputies that the woman in the car was not involved in the chase or his alleged crimes, according to prosecutors.

The Attica woman told deputies that she asked Belcher several times to stop, and she said Belcher told her to toss the pipe from the car during the chase, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Belcher with kidnapping, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, obstruction of justice possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving. He also is charged with two counts of driving without ever being licensed.

Prosecutors also charged him with a sentence-enhancing charge of being a habitual offender.

Additionally, Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office stated Tuesday that Belcher is wanted on Hendricks County warrants for unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement and trespassing.

Belcher, of the 1100 block of Brown Street in Lafayette, remained incarcerated without bond Wednesday at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail records.

