Lafayette man charged with sexual assault

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

May 3—OXFORD — Oxford police arrested a man on Monday afternoon for a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.

The victim walked into the Oxford Police Department on Sunday, May 1, to file a report on the assault. Following the brief investigation, Adam Michael Prewett, 43, of Taylor, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center May 2 at 4:50 p.m. He was released around 1 p.m. Tuesday on a $20,000 bond, set by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

