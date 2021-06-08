Lafayette man charged with two counts of felony intimidation

Jun. 7—An attempt by the Logansport Police Department to make an out-of-county warrant arrest landed a Lafayette man behind bars on Cass County charges.

At approximately 8:13 a.m. Friday, June 4th, officers were acting on a tip that Christopher Wayne Burdine-Davies, 20, was staying at a residence in the 300 block of Pine Court. Upon arrival, they were told that he was at the home, but refused to go outside, according to the probable cause affidavit.

According to the report, Burdine-Davies exited the second-floor window in an attempt to jump from the ledge. Once he spotted officers, he went back inside the residence and was ordered to come down, the report stated.

This time, he complied and officers placed him in wrist restraints.

When questioning Burdine-Davies, he denied his identity, causing the LPD to file charges of false informing, a B misdemeanor.

Similarly, he allegedly made threatening comments to the officers, which resulted in two counts of Level 6 felonies of intimidation being filed against him by the Cass County Prosecutor's Office.

He is being held at the Cass County Jail. A $1,000 cash/$5,000 surety bond has been set, but he cannot be released from jail due to his Tippecanoe County warrant that stems from a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Burdine-Davies' initial hearing has been set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 9th in Cass Superior Court 1.

