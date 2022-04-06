Lafayette man convicted of sexually abusing sleeping child in Golden Meadow

Eli Charpentier

A Lafayette man was convicted Wednesday in Thibodaux for sexually abusing a child in her sleep.

Following two days of testimony, a 12-member jury found Eli Charpentier, 47, guilty of aggravated crime against nature, possession of child pornography and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old relative in July 2017 at a home in Golden Meadow.

Detectives began investigating Charpentier in June 2019 after receiving a tip that he was in possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Related: Trial begins in Thibodaux for man accused of sexually abusing child in her sleep

A relative found photos on a camera of a man abusing the child in her sleep, prosecutors said. Authorities said the suspect had inappropriately touched the girl on multiple occasions.

After a warrant was issued for Charpentier’s arrest, he turned himself in to police and was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he later posted bail.

The photos show the abuse being committed by a man with a tattoo that matches the defendant’s tattoo, Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier said.

“This isn’t fabricated, this isn’t Photoshopped,” Chatagnier said Tuesday during his opening statement. “This is pornography involving a juvenile. This is a simple case and the evidence is clear.”

More: Two arrested in sex crime investigations

Thibodaux attorney Mathew Ory, who represents Charpentier, challenged the credibility of the witnesses and the thoroughness of the police investigation.

Ory said he was disappointed by the verdict but respected the jury’s decision.

“Tough case,” he said Wednesday. “Tough prosecutor. We put up a nice fight. Win, lose or draw, we always respect the decision of the jury. Our client will exhaust all appellate relief available.”

This story will be updated.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Lafayette man convicted of sexually abusing sleeping child in Golden Meadow