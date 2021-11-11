Lafayette man faces eight charges related to battery, robbery of girlfriend

Lafayette Police crime scene tape, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man was taken into custody on Nov. 2 on battery and robbery-related charges executed upon his girlfriend.

Clifford Green, 39, was picked up by Lafayette police to be held on $250,000 surety bond and $25,000 cash, charged with knowingly taking money and property from another person by using and threatening the use of force; and by putting the victim in fear and resulting in serious bodily injury. This qualifies as a Level 2 felony.

According to police reports, LPD were dispatched to a battery in progress in the area of 15th Street and Congress in Lafayette at 8:27 a.m. Nov. 2. The responding LPD officer found a Chevy Suburban parked in an alley in which the victim was sitting

The officer took note of fresh blood on the victim's face and clothing, as well as heavy bleeding coming from her mouth. The victim's jaw was swollen and the side of her mouth was beginning to bruise, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office

The victim told the officer that her boyfriend, whom she identified as Green, had battered her.

She went on to say that Green had been living with her but she had recently told him he needed to leave her residence. She clarified that she had stayed the night before at a friend's house, and when she came home, Green was angry and refused to leave the victim's residence.

Green began demanding money from the victim, according to the affidavit. During the course of the ensuing argument, she recalled arguing with Green one minute and then the next thing she knew, she was on the floor with no clothes on and Green on top of her.

The victim had no recollection as to what happened to her while she was unconscious, but she noted that her head hurt and that she had thrown up, according to the report. She stated that she laid down for a while and eventually woke up at about 7 a.m., and tried to leave.

Crime scene tape drapes across a Lafayette Police Department cruiser, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Lafayette.

Green would not let the victim leave without him, and he wanted her to give him money from her bank account. After she initially refused, the affidavit stated, Green then tried to take her wallet in a struggle. She then agreed to leave and go to an ATM with Green to withdraw money. The two went to an ATM where Victim One withdrew $100 and gave the money to Green.

The victim told the officer that Green demanded more money and he said that he would beat her again if she did not give him more. She then reportedly pressed the OnStar button in her vehicle to get help, after which Green pulled the car over, and the victim tried to get out to run away.

Green then pursued her around her vehicle, the report stated, eventually knocking her to the ground and kicking her in the head several times before taking her cellphone, iPhone watch, wallet and car keys.

Once found by police, the victim was taken to IU Health hospital for treatment and a sexual assault exam. One officer used a cellphone tracking app to locate Green, and a second officer located Victim One's cellphone down the street from where Green had fled from the vehicle.

A third officer arrived on the scene and spotted Green walking on 14th Street, according to the affidavit. Green fled once the officer called out to him to stop. Officers located Green hiding in the enclosed porch of a Center Street residence, wherein he was taken into custody.

Green claimed the victim "somehow" hit the wall and was knocked out, according to the report.

According to Green, once the victim was waking up, she stated how confused she was as she did not know what was immediately going on. Green claimed they were about to have sex when she woke up and told him to stop, so Green stopped.

Green reportedly told officers he had been driving the victim to work when they continued to argue in the vehicle. He stated that she contacted the police while in the car, so he ran away. Green admitted to chasing her around the vehicle and pulling her back inside it when asked how the victim became so battered.

A $100 bill was reportedly found on Green and taken into evidence.

Green's jury trial is set for March 1, 2022, to face eight charges including robbery, battery, domestic battery, residential entry break and resisting law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette man faces eight charges related to battery, robbery of girlfriend