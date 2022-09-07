Lafayette man found shot, dead in Shreveport parking garage

A Lafayette man has been identified by the Caddo Coroner's Office after he was shot in the head Tuesday morning.

Just before 7:20 a.m. Jermaine Colston, 32, was found in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street in downtown Shreveport.

When Shreveport Police Department found Colston he had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this as a murder making this the 37th in Caddo Parish in 2022.

