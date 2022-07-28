Lafayette man guilty of murder, obstruction, gun charges and habitual offender

Lafayette police work the scene of a homicide on the 2400 block of Union Street, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Freedom ended for Leon Chew Jr. just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021, when he killed his girlfriend and mother of his children, Germanine Thomas, inside their home in the 2400 block of Union Street.

Jurors deliberated a little more than two hours Thursday before finding Chew guilty of murder, obstruction of justice and carrying a handgun without a license.

After a second phase of the trial, jurors convicted Chew of sentence-enhancing charges of being an habitual offender and using a firearm in the commission of a crime. They also found him guilty of carrying a handgun without a license with a prior felony conviction.

When he's sentenced next month, he faces a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison and as few as 56 years in prison.

Chew is 39. He's has been incarcerated since that fateful date, Jan. 22, 2021, and he's not likely to see freedom again.

Chew testified Wednesday afternoon in his defense. It didn't go well.

During closing arguments, prosecutors used Chew's statements during his testimony like a piñata as they swatted at his words and poked holes in his claims about how Thomas died inside their home.

"Never have I had a situation where the entire thing was bogus," Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux told jurors in closing arguments as he characterized Chew's testimony.

Chew claimed that he was not drunk the night he killed Thomas.

"Everyone around him said he was drunk. He went to the liquor store twice," Laux said during closing.

"He lied incessantly that these weren't his guns," Laux said, reminding jurors of a lip-sync music video Chew made 24 hours earlier featuring him holding the 9mm pistol with which he fired the bullet that killed Thomas.

Chew's attorney argued in closing arguments that he believed the evidence showed Chew and Thomas struggled over control of the handgun when it accidentally fired.

Laux pointed out that Thomas' daughter testified what she heard from her bedroom, which was directly below where Thomas was killed. She heard Chew and Thomas argue. She heard her mother give Chew a dismissive laugh during the argument.

Then there was a pause in the bickering until the silence was broken by a loud bang, Laux reminded jurors. Then silence again until Chew woke Thomas' teenage son and daughter to tell them there's something wrong with their mother.

"She never heard any kind of struggle," Laux said of Thomas' daughter's testimony, contradicting Chew's account of events.

Laux reminded jurors that Thomas' blood covered the floor of the room where she died.

"How did he not get any blood on him if he was struggling?" Laux asked.

How did he not have any blood on his clothes if he knelt beside her and tried to give her aid, Laux asked.

"It was a point-blank execution," he said, answering his own rhetorical questions.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette man Leon Chew Jr. guilty of girlfriend's 2021 murder